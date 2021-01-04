The “British” strain of the coronavirus was found to be more infectious for children and adolescents under the age of 19 than the previous SARS-CoV-2. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by senior lecturer in epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London Deepti Gurdasani.

Due to the increased infectiousness among children and adolescents, the new strain of coronavirus may also pass faster to adults, which will lead to an accelerated spread of the disease and an increase in deaths, she said.

“All the facts say one thing – we need to act urgently to limit the spread of the virus across the UK. Allowing this strain to spread is not an option. We need to close schools until we can make them safe and prevent further transmission [вируса]”, – wrote Gurdasani in Twitter…

According to her, the prevalence rate of the new genetic variant of the coronavirus (Rt) is about 1.74 times higher than in the case of the previous SARS-CoV-2. This parameter shows how many people, on average, manage to infect one sick person before isolation.

On December 14, the UK announced the discovery of a new mutated variant of COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% easier to transmit, but there is no information that it causes more severe complications or high mortality.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus, air traffic with the UK was suspended by more than 35 countries, including Russia.

According to the portal Worldometer as of January 3, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 140,099, 4,957 people died, 9,989 patients recovered.