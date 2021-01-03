Deepti Gurdasani, Senior Lecturer in Epidemiology at Queen Mary University of London, warned of the dangers of the new COVID-19 mutation for children.

IN Twitter Gurdasani said the “British” strain of the coronavirus may be more likely to provoke symptoms in the 0-19 age group.

The epidemiologist believes that these data indicate that the situation with the pandemic in the UK will become much worse, as a new strain from children can spread to adults, leading to more morbidity and new deaths.

Note that in the last days of 2020, the number of hospitalized with coronavirus infection has increased in the UK. The number of those who applied to hospitals reached 20.4 thousand people.

The British National Health Service believes that this is due to the identified new mutation of the coronavirus, which turned out to be more infectious than previously known strains.

Today, a “British” strain of coronavirus has been identified in Thailand. The mutated virus was found in four family members. All of them are in quarantine at a private hospital.