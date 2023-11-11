Epidemiologist Pokrovsky advised Russians over 70 years old to get vaccinated against COVID

Against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia, some categories of citizens should be vaccinated against coronavirus, says RAS academician and epidemiologist Vadim Pokrovsky. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named risk groups for whom it is important to get vaccinated in order to avoid contracting the infection.

The issue of vaccinations is quite complex; it has been discussed a lot. The main point of view, including from the academic community, is that only people who have complicating factors – age over 70, chronic diseases such as diabetes and others – should be vaccinated. These are the current recommendations Vadim PokrovskyAcademician of Russian Academy of Sciences, epidemiologist

As for other Russians, there are no such strict recommendations for them, the epidemiologist noted.

“The majority is of the view that now everyone has some degree of immunity to one degree or another. This is due to the fact that many have been ill, many have been vaccinated, and therefore there is undoubtedly population immunity. Another question is how much this immunity will overcome new strains of coronavirus,” he concluded.

According to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, the number of people infected with coronavirus has doubled over the past four weeks. According to her, this was influenced by vacations, holidays and migration processes.

On November 8, the head of the department admitted that a new wave of COVID-19 cases had begun in the country. She noted that 35-36 thousand new cases are recorded in the country per week. 30 percent of all Russians infected with the infection are in Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg. The head of Rospotrebnadzor came to the conclusion that the wave of coronavirus will continue to spread across Russia. “The current situation is regarded as the beginning of an epidemic, the beginning of an upswing,” said the chief sanitary doctor.