Epidemics | WHO declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox

Epidemics|The health authority of the African Union already declared a continent-wide health emergency yesterday.

World the health organization WHO has declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox.

Since January 2022, approximately 38,500 people in Africa have fallen ill with monkeypox. Nearly 1,500 people have died from the disease.

This year, there have been more than 17,000 suspected monkeypox infections and more than 500 deaths.

Monkey pox has spread to several African countries. Its symptoms include fever, severe headache, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

A global health emergency is WHO’s highest alert level. The goal of declaring it is to speed up research, funding and international cooperation to curb the disease.

The new variant of the monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly, especially in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reports news agency Reuters. A new type of virus has also been found in neighboring countries.

Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus considers the situation very worrying.

“It is clear that coordinated international actions are required to stop the disease and save lives.”