Epidemics | WHO: Avian influenza outbreaks in mammals can facilitate the spread of the virus among humans

Bird flu epidemics reproduction among mammals may contribute to the spread of the virus also among humans, warns the World Health Organization WHO.

Serious bird flu epidemics have occurred in recent years in Europe and North and South America. In addition, a worrying spike in mammalian infections has been seen recently.

The WHO emphasizes that mammals are biologically closer to humans than birds, which raises concerns that the virus may adapt to infect humans more easily. In addition, some mammals can act as a sort of mixing bowl for influenza viruses, which can lead to the emergence of new, more harmful viruses.