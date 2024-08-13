Epidemics | The African Union declared a health emergency due to monkeypox

Epidemics|Monkeypox has spread to several African countries, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

of Africa The Union Health Authority (Africa CDC) on Tuesday declared a health emergency due to the rapidly spreading monkeypox (mpox) epidemic.

“Mpox has crossed borders and affected thousands across our continent. Families have been torn apart: pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent”, explained the head of the Africa CDC Jean Kaseya.

Monkey pox According to CDC statistics, nearly 38,500 people in Africa have become ill since January 2022. Nearly 1,500 people have died from the disease.

The purpose of declaring a state of emergency is to make it easier to get money and other resources to fight the disease.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, severe headache, rash and swollen lymph nodes.