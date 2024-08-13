Tuesday, August 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Epidemics | The African Union declared a health emergency due to monkeypox

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Epidemics | The African Union declared a health emergency due to monkeypox
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Monkeypox has spread to several African countries, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

of Africa The Union Health Authority (Africa CDC) on Tuesday declared a health emergency due to the rapidly spreading monkeypox (mpox) epidemic.

Monkeypox has spread to several African countries, especially the Democratic Republic of Congo, where smallpox was first found in humans in 1970.

“Mpox has crossed borders and affected thousands across our continent. Families have been torn apart: pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent”, explained the head of the Africa CDC Jean Kaseya.

Monkey pox According to CDC statistics, nearly 38,500 people in Africa have become ill since January 2022. Nearly 1,500 people have died from the disease.

The purpose of declaring a state of emergency is to make it easier to get money and other resources to fight the disease.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, severe headache, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

#Epidemics #African #Union #declared #health #emergency #due #monkeypox

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Good-Feel’s Bakeru will be localized for America

Good-Feel's Bakeru will be localized for America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]