“J am 39 years old and can no longer work. No recognition, no support. “ “At 26, one year of unexplained breathlessness. “ “Months after being infected, millions of us suffer from persistent symptoms. “ While, on Twitter, the testimonies of patients with long forms of Covid-19 are multiplying, compiled by the association # ApresJ20, which is fighting for their recognition, the High Authority of Health (HAS) has looked into the problem. . “More than half of patients still present at least one of the initial symptoms of Covid-19 four weeks after the onset of the disease, and more than 10% at six months”, recognizes the institution.

In a press release, she specifies that “This recovery time, more or less long, fluctuates depending on the patient, without us fully understanding why”. Still poorly understood, these long forms cause symptoms that can persist for several weeks or even months after infection with the virus, even when the latter is evacuated by the body. Multiple, they can grow “Even in people with mild forms”. Among the most frequent, the HAS lists “ major fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain in particular such as oppression, palpitations, concentration and memory disturbances, smell and taste disturbances, skin symptoms… ”

To enlighten doctors in the care of these patients, the public body published recommendations on February 12. Three criteria allow, according to her, to identify cases of long Covid: present “A symptomatic form of Covid-19”, present “One or more initial symptoms four weeks after the onset of the disease” and not being able to explain them “By another diagnosis”.

The question of care put to Parliament

HAS invites physicians to demonstrate ” listen ” and a ” empathy “ particular with regard to patients facing “Concerns” and “Questions” raised by the still partial knowledge of the disease.

The publication of these recommendations is a first step towards greater recognition of the long form of the disease. At the same time, a motion for a resolution was tabled at the National Assembly on Wednesday February 17“Aimed at recognizing and managing the long-term complications of Covid-19”, according to its authors, the deputies (LaREM) Julien Borowczyk and Patricia Mirallès, herself suffering from a long form of Covid-19.