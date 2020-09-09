“Getting vaccinated would avoid adding an influenza epidemic to the Covid-19 epidemic. Last year, nearly 8,100 patients died from the flu “, Saada Soubane, journalist from France Télévisions, explains on the 19/20 set. Before stressing that the issue also concerns the congestion of hospitals. “Also last year, 1,800 influenza patients were placed in intensive care. “

“The symptoms of the two diseases are similar: runny nose, fever “, explains Saada Soubane, who then states that if a patient then presents these symptoms, and that he is vaccinated against the flu, the diagnosis will be easier for the medical profession. “The principle this year is to give priority to vaccinating people deemed to be at risk, people over the age of 65, the chronically ill, pregnant women and health personnel.“she adds. Twelve million people are affected:”13 million doses have already been ordered for this winter’s campaign“, explains the journalist. It is about a million more doses than last year.