Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

An above-average number of people in Denmark are currently suffering from whooping cough. This can be particularly dangerous for infants. Authorities declare an epidemic.

Copenhagen – Kilometers of sandy beaches and hundreds of islands attract countless travelers to Denmark every year. However, dozens of whooping cough cases are currently overshadowing Germany’s neighboring country to the north. Holidaymakers should therefore keep a few things in mind.

Whooping cough cases have been increasing in Denmark for months

The number of infections in Denmark has been rising for months. In October alone, 1,131 whooping cough infections were reported, the Center for Travel Medicine (CRM) said in a statement notice known. In the week from November 13th to 19th, 349 cases were registered. The respiratory disease occurs particularly frequently on the holiday island of Funen. Normally around 80 to 100 infections are reported every month in Denmark.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is caused by bacteria and is considered highly infectious according to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA). The pathogens are transmitted from person to person via droplet infection. The bacteria produce toxins that damage the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. Whooping cough can be particularly dangerous for infants who have not yet been vaccinated. In the worst case scenario, there is a risk of life-threatening respiratory failure. Newborns can only get antibodies through a vaccination of the mother a few weeks before birth.

According to the BZgA, these symptoms occur with whooping cough:

Phase 1: Cold symptoms with runny nose, cough and feeling weak

Phase 2: Protracted, dry cough; Choking up thick mucus and then vomiting; Loss of appetite and insomnia

Phase 3: Cough attacks subside; However, cold air, physical exertion or cigarette smoke can still trigger a dry cough for months

Hundreds of whooping cough infections in Denmark: authorities declare an epidemic

In Denmark, the current outbreak mainly affects children and young people between the ages of ten and 19. “This suggests that booster vaccinations in particular were often missed,” explained Professor Tomas Jelinek, scientific director of the CRM. It’s currently coming in too China has increased the incidence of respiratory diseases in children.

First aid kit: This is what you should pack for your vacation View photo series

Although there is a vaccination against whooping cough, it cannot completely prevent such outbreaks. “Neither vaccination nor previous illness provide lifelong protection against reinfection,” it continues. The BZgA advises that sick people should always seek medical treatment and, to protect themselves, not come into contact with infants, small children or seniors.

At the beginning of September, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI), which is responsible for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, classified the whooping cough outbreak in Denmark as an epidemic. This means: An infectious disease spreads quickly regionally and leads to an “above-average number of sick people,” informed the German Red Cross. According to the SSI, there are currently no signs that the epidemic will soon subside.

Vacation in Denmark: This is what travelers should pay attention to now

Anyone planning a trip to Denmark should make sure they have the appropriate whooping cough vaccination protection. The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends basic immunization in the first year of life. Refreshers should be given in preschool and adolescence. Adults, on the other hand, are recommended to receive a single vaccination with the next tetanus and diphtheria booster.

Numerous cases of whooping cough have been reported in Denmark for months. © Mário Vasa/imago

If you would rather postpone your vacation, there are a few things you should also pay attention to. Although travelers can cancel a vacation at any time, the tour operator is often threatened with compensation. What matters most is the time between the cancellation and the start of the trip. The earlier you cancel your vacation, the lower the costs will be. Free can be loud Financial tip You can only cancel a package tour if there are serious reasons and the booked services cannot be used. However, there is no warning for Denmark from the Foreign Office.

But this is not the first whooping cough epidemic for Denmark. According to SSI, such outbreaks occur every three to five years. The most recent epidemic occurred in 2019/2020. Meanwhile, the Corona numbers are rising in Germany: experts classify the current situation. Meanwhile, doctors are relying on a double vaccination. (kas/dpa)