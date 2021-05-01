I.India was the first country in the world to record more than 400,000 new corona infections within one day. The Indian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 401,993 cases had been reported within 24 hours. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 19.1 million.

According to the ministry, the number of corona deaths increased by 3,523 to a total of almost 212,000. However, experts assume a very high number of unreported cases.

India had developed into the epicenter of the corona pandemic in the past few days. Around seven million infections have been recorded since the beginning of April alone. The dramatic increase in the number of infections is probably also due to the new virus variant B.1.617.

Hospitals completely overloaded

India’s already poorly equipped health system is already completely overloaded. In many hospitals, beds, medical oxygen and medicines are scarce. Dozens of countries had promised aid deliveries in the past few days.

Corona vaccinations have been approved for all adults in India since Saturday. So far, priority has been given to people aged 45 and over and certain risk groups. Some Indian states warn that there are not enough doses to open vaccinations.

At least 18 patients infected with the coronavirus were killed in a fire in a hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Another 50 people were rescued early Saturday morning by locals and firefighters from the four-story Welfare Hospital in the city of Bharuch, reported the Times of India newspaper, citing the police. They were taken to other hospitals.

The pictures show the remains of people who were burned alive on stretchers and in beds, it said. The fire broke out in a ward for Covid 19 patients and was extinguished after an hour. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Entry stop for travelers coming from India

Because of the devastating corona crisis in India, the American government has imposed an entry ban on foreigners from the South Asian country. The measure will take effect next Tuesday at 0.01 a.m. local time and will remain in effect indefinitely, according to a Friday ruling by President Joe Biden. Foreigners who have been in India in the previous 14 days are then no longer allowed to enter. American citizens, foreign nationals with permanent residency rights in the United States, diplomats and certain other groups of people are excluded.