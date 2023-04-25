The Mexican influencer, Luisito Communicatescelebrating that he reached 40 million subscribers on YouTube, decided to choose among his most active followers to give him gifts, however, he is still looking for one of them, since he cannot find his contact.

It was through the YouTube social network, where in his account, Luisito Comunica, published a video in which he organized a giveaway, in which he declared that it would be gifts and a all inclusive tripeven with a guide, however, the scammers did not wait, telling their followers that they had been the winners of the draw.

For which the blogger born on March 20, 1991 in Puebla de Zaragoza shared another clip, revealed the progress of the dynamic where to participate is completely free, it is enough to be subscribed to win the double round trip to Japan for a week all inclusive and 3 play station 5, 3 XBOX and 3 iPhone 14 consoles.

After spending the 3 weeks that the dynamic would last, the 32-year-old influencer confessed that it is difficult to contact someone through YouTube, because there is no private message option: “We have already contacted people from Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and one from Romania.”

When reviewing the profiles that have interactions, he explained that there were two very active subscribers but that he could not find them, for which he asked Internet users for help to find the user identified as ‘@DanielRAyala’, and Alex Valencia, to also give him a gift .