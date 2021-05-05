One more day, the Epic Games vs. Apple trial has left news that affects the entire video game industry in general, and Xbox in particular. If yesterday we learned that Phil Spencer assured Tim Sweeney that he had not given up on watching xCloud on other platforms, today we learned that Epic tried to convince Microsoft to make Xbox Live free for all free to play games.

In a email 5 Aug 2020, Sweeney wrote: «A long time ago, we spoke optimistically about the possibility of non-subscription multiplayer on Xbox… If this is coming, please consider timing the show to support fortnite season 14 launch on 8/27. »

Epic tried to convince Microsoft to make Xbox Live free for free to play titles

In the email, Sweeney also hinted that his fight with Apple would be good for Xbox, writing: “Epic has certain plans for August that will provide an extraordinary opportunity to highlight the value proposition of consoles and PC, in contrast to mobile platforms, and to onboard new console users. Although I cannot share any details with third parties at this time, I assure you from Epic that our efforts will be positive and will support Xbox, Microsoft and Windows.«.

In addition, in a new email dated 7 August, Sweeney promised Spencer that he would “enjoy the next fireworks display,” which the court interpreted somewhat charmingly as a reference to the commissioning of the new Epic payment method.

There is no doubt that the fact that Fortnite works for free on Xbox has been a great move for the interests of Epic Games, and seeing the corresponding promotion that the company did months before said announcement, it shows that the company made a great campaign against Apple.