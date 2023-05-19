Starting today, every time you buy something at the store Epic Games, you will receive 5 percent of the value of your purchase in store credit. The new program is called epic rewards. You will receive the credit for almost all purchases in epicincluding games, applications, downloadable content and even virtual currency such as V Bucks for Fortnite. Some subscription purchases are also eligible.

You will receive the credit two weeks after making a purchase. Credit stacks with discounts and coupons, though you can’t use it on subscriptions like Fortnite Crew. You won’t have to spend it on another game right away, though you should keep in mind that each reward will expire 25 months after it’s been used. epic add it to your account. All users will be automatically enrolled in the program after accepting the store’s latest End User License Agreement, except those who cannot make purchases on their account due to parental controls.

epic is rolling out the program the same day the store’s latest Mega Sale begins. The prices of many games have been reduced by up to 75 percent. You can find deals on titles like returnable (20 percent off), farcry 6 (75 percent discount), cyberpunk 2077 (50 percent discount) and Alan Wake Remastered (60 percent discount).

The store will also automatically apply a coupon for epic on purchases of at least $14.99. This will reduce another 25 percent of the price at checkout. This applies to any game except FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition, Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition and EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition. The sale runs until June 15.

Along with the rewards program and the sale, epic continues to offer free games to users on a weekly basis. The last title offered is another repeat, but if you haven’t gotten it yet, it’s worth acquiring Death Stranding and at least get a glimpse of Hideo Kojima’s weird game.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: Boom! Take care Steam, because I feel that Epic is gaining more and more ground with its marketing strategies, those discount coupons make you at least think about buying a game every time there are sales.