Epic has confirmed it’s settled a class action lawsuit pertaining to the purchase of loot boxes in Fortnite and Rocket League, and will be providing in-game currency to affected parties.

As detailed on the accompanying settlement website, the lawsuit alleged Epic had “violated state consumer protection laws, prevented minors from exercising their contractual disaffirmation rights, and negligently misrepresented the value of its in-game items in connection with its Fortnite and Rocket League video games.”

Epic, for its part, “denies each and every allegation of wrongdoing, liability, and damages asserted in the Action, and Epic Games denies that the claims in the Action would be appropriate for class treatment if the litigation were to proceed through trial.”

Nevertheless, Epic and plaintiffs have now reached a settlement, pending approval from the courts, to “avoid the expenses and uncertainties associated with litigation”.

The statement adds, “This Settlement resolves all claims asserted in the case against Epic Games and its affiliated entities [and] is not an admission of wrongdoing by Epic Games and does not imply that there has been, or would be, any finding that Epic Games violated any law.

As part of the settlement, Epic will automatically add 1000 V-Bucks to each Fortnite: Save the World account that was used to acquire a random-item Loot Llama loot box after 1st July 1, 2015, and 1000 Credits to each Rocket League account used to acquire a random-item Crate loot box. Loot Llamas and Crates were both removed from their respective games in 2019.

Epic says automatic in-game currency compensation will be applied to all affected Fortnite and Rocket league accounts globally – despite the lawsuit’s US focus – within the next few days.

Additionally, the settlement provides up to $ 26.5m USD in cash and other benefits for US-based Fortnite and Rocket League players who believe their real-money in-game purchases give rise to a “claim of consumer fraud, breach of contract, or other claim for damages “, or who wish to obtain a partial refund” for a purchase you made as a minor with your own money and without parental permission. ” Successful claimants can receive up to $ 50 USD, 13500 V-Bucks, or 13000 Rocket League credits, and full details on submitting a claim are on the website.