A few months ago it came to the streaming system Paramount + the expected reboot of icarly, the popular television series from Nickelodeon. This brought us to Miranda Cosgrove back in his role as Carly shay but with new adventures and themes that resonated with those who grew up watching it.

The tone of the reboot of icarly It was to the liking of many, since it introduced us to the protagonist with several of the same problems that millennials are currently facing. Although not all the characters in the original returned, ‘it seems that the new season has an unexpected return in store for us.

Josh and Megan, sorry, Miranda will meet up at iCarly

Before starring icarly, Miranda Cosgrove had quite an iconic role as Megan in another production of Nickelodeon, Drake and Josh. That series has not had the fortune of having a reboot, less now with the problems of Drake Bell, but that does not mean that there is no meeting. One of its leads will make an appearance on the new show Cosgrove.

Magazine People revealed that Josh peck will join the cast of icarly in the second season of the reboot. This would give us the long-awaited meeting between both actors, although this time they will not play brothers. As has been said, Peck take on the role of a rather aggressive and ambitious manager of Carly shay. Will he be some kind of villain?

Although they will not have a brotherly relationship this time, it is quite likely that the writers take advantage of the past of the actors to put in funny references. After all they have always been related thanks to Drake and Josh, so fans of both shows will likely be happy with this addition to icarly.

About his appearance, Josh peck He said: ‘Miranda She is a very good friend, when the new iCarly was announced we talked about finding a funny role for me. Being on set after so many years feels like coming full circle and I loved working with Miranda. I am excited to be a part of what you are creating‘. Will they hire Paramount + to see the second season and this reunion?

