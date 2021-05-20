As it happens every week, Epic Games already offers players the new title, thus joining the list of all free games from the Epic Games Store. This time we are talking about NBA 2K21, which is available from this moment until next May 27 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

As has been happening in recent weeks, Epic Games has offered only a new free game from the Epic Games Store, ceasing to offer players the possibility of getting more than one game a week completely free of charge.

As for next week’s game, Epic Games has reverted to last week’s formulaInstead of announcing which game will be available from May 27, has decided to play mystery one more time.

Epic Games made an offer for PlayStation and Xbox exclusives

The company calls us to next Thursday, May 27 at 5:00 p.m. in order to discover what will be the new free game from the Epic Games Store. Although it might seem that the game will belong to the mystery game, it must be clarified that the catchphrase used by Epic is nothing more than a translation error into Spanish, whose correct translation would be “Mysterious Game”.

Therefore, you know, if you want to get hold of the new free game from the Epic Games Store, stay more attentive than ever to May 27 to discover what will be the new title that will join your library.