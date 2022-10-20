Club América is having a dream season. The first team, under the orders of Fernando Ortiz, took over the super leadership and advanced to the semifinals after a historic thrashing of Puebla in the quarterfinals. The azulcremas are the top candidates for the Liga MX Opening 2022 title. However, the good moment of the institution is not limited to the first division team.
The U-18 team is also having a great season and is one step away from winning the championship. In the first leg of this category, América and Pachuca met at the Azteca Stadium. The Eagles began by losing the match: just at minute 15, the Tuzos won 2-0 with goals from Alexei Domínguez and Gael Álvarez.
However, the squad led by coach Daniel Ruiz was able to do the somersault, largely thanks to the great performance of Juan Cantú. The striker from Victoria, Tamaulipas, scored the stoppage goal in the 53rd minute. Ten minutes later, he managed to match the score. At 65, Walter Portales scored the third goal for America.
Cantú continued with his great reaction and at 74 and 77 he was once again present on the scoreboard. In the end, America was able to turn the score around and get a 5-2 that seems lethal for Pachuca. The Eagles caress the title and, unless a true miracle happens, it seems that they will keep the championship of the category.
Juan Cantú is 18 years and 7 months old, he went through the youth teams of Monterrey and arrived at América for the Apertura 2021. In the regular phase of the Apertura 2022, the Tamaulipas scorer scored 13 goals in 16 games played.
