Epic music, military helicopters and an eagle: Trump turns the White House website into the trailer for an action movie

Donald Trump has returned to what was his home between 2017 and 2021 and has announced it in a big way. The White House has redesigned its website, with a sober design and the classic news sections or the measures that the incoming president plans to apply (in fact, during his inauguration speech he already announced some of them).

But the highlight is seen as soon as you access the website: a full-screen video with epic music in which you can see military helicopters and Trump descending from one.

There are also planes flying over the White House leaving trails of color in their wake, a shot of Trump looking at the horizon, another of the president signing a document and, of course, the majestic flight of a bald eagle, the national emblem. The culmination is an image of Trump pointing to an imaginary interlocutor, with the slogan “America is back again.”

The reactions on social network X have been immediate. “He has learned a lot from the UFC. At the time he was sworn in, the page web of the White House was replaced by a promotional video,” writes one.

“This looks like a Hollywood production. “I have never seen an incoming president do this in real time, right after taking the oath of office,” points out political journalist Susan Crabtree. Trump supporters, however, are delighted with the video, which some describe as “epic.”

On another platform, Bluesky, comments have also begun. “Have you visited the White House website today? If I tell you, you won’t believe me,” says a Spanish user.

Another ‘bluitero’ who claims to be from Kansas is more caustic: “If you haven’t vomited or passed out drunk yet, take a look at the new White House website. “If it were a ‘Saturday Night Live’ video, Lorne would have rejected it for being too exaggerated.”