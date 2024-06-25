Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of a famous video game starring Mickey Mouse released on consoles in 2010, will be available on September 24th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, at the price of 60 euros . The announcement was made official by publisher THQ Nordic and developers Purple Lamp Studios. You can place a digital pre-order that not only grants you early access to the game, starting September 23, but also includes an exclusive “Costume Pack,” featuring outfits inspired by timeless classics like “Steamboat Willie,” “Brave Little Tailor”, and an original football costume. “Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed” promises to be an adventure that mixes nostalgia and innovation. Players will have the opportunity to explore worlds recreated with modern graphics, keeping the spirit and charm of the classic intact.