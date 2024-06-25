At the beginning of the year it was announced Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of the classic 3D Wii platformer starring the Disney mascot. Although at the time only a planned release date was mentioned for some point in 2024, Today it has been confirmed when this title will reach our hands.

Through a new trailer, THQ Nordic has confirmed that Epic Mickey: Rebrushed It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 23, 2024. Along with this, a collector’s edition has been revealed, as well as all the benefits that those who pre-order this delivery will have.

The Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s Edition will include a statue, an antique tin sign, a collectible steelbook, an Oswald keychain, and postcards. Along with this, those who pre-order the title will receive 24-hour early access, and a costume pack. Finally, a DLC pack will also be available, which will be sold separately for just $5, and includes Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football.

Remember, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 23, 2024. On related topics, the creator of the original game talks about a new installment. Likewise, here you can see gameplay of this remake.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait to play this remake. Epic Mickey It is one of the Wii games that I have not had the opportunity to play, and I have heard very good things about this installment, so I am excited for this installment. Now it’s just a matter of waiting.

Via: THQ Nordic