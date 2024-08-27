A few months ago it was announced Epic Mickey: ReBrushedthe remaster of the classic Mickey Mouse title that came out just under 15 years ago. A free demo has just been released so you can try the game out for yourself.

The demo as well as the full version of Epic Mickey: ReBrushed It is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).

Finally the release date of the full version of Epic Mickey: ReBrushed It is September 24, 2024 and will be priced at $620 MXN on Steam, on Xbox and Nintendo Switch it will cost $1,100 MXN and on PlayStation 5 it will be around $1,200 MXN.

What is Epic Mickey: ReBrushed and what is it about?

Epic Mickey: ReBrushed will tell us a story where Mickey falls into the “Wasteland”, a magical world created on the map of a mysterious wizard. This story begins because the mouse throws the disintegration paint on the parchment, causing multiple monsters and evils to fall into this place and many things to disappear.

Now the mouse finds himself trapped in the “Wasteland” and will try to save its inhabitants with the help of a magic brush that has green disintegration paint and blue creation paint to make things or enemies appear and disappear in the world.

This strange but interesting plot created one of the most iconic mouse games back in 2010, which even had a second part. This video game is very special, because within the “Wasteland” we will find forgotten cartoons, references to characters, a dark story and a lot of nostalgia; giving these video games personality.

Epic Mickey: ReBrushed It has great gameplay and innovation, as it is full of puzzles, mini-games that recreate the most iconic old cartoons of the character and secrets everywhere; making it a very fun and special video game for Mickey Mouse fans.

Tell us, have you already played this demo Epic Mickey: Rebrushed? Will you buy the final version?