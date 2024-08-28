This year a classic from more than 10 years ago returns in a remastered version, Epic Mickey: Rebrushedwhich is an intact version of what was developed at the time Warren Spector along with the study of Junction Pointbut this time the adaptation is in charge of Purple Lampwho developed the latest games SpongeBob. And with just a month to go until its release, there’s good news for those who can’t wait to get their hands on it.

It was recently confirmed that there is already a demo available on the different platforms on which it will be released, and this is a historic event for the video game industry, as it is the first time that the game leaves its original console, the Wii. This was not the case with the sequel that came shortly after, Epic Mickey 2: Power of Twoversion that reached PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U and also the PC.

Ready for some magic? 💫 Dive into the Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Free Demo now and get a sneak peek of Mickey’s enchanting 3D adventure, arriving on Sept. 24! ✨: https://t.co/qEpWNBzjaT pic.twitter.com/b1JFLRF2pP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2024

This is the description of the game:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This faithful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you’ll be thrust into a fantastical world, and armed with paint and thinner, you’ll shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world. Help the Wasteland with Mickey’s magic brush. Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your surroundings and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey’s fate and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero the Wasteland needs? Encounter a variety of classic characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Yen Sid, Pete, and more as you travel between lands in Wasteland. Collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts.

It is worth mentioning that this game also announced at the time a special edition that was limited to very few units and has so far sold out. THQ Nordicwho are publishing this new release, have not mentioned whether they will release more or if they will leave them to only 5,000 people who will probably put them up for sale on the grey market.

Remember that the title comes on September 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Author’s note: This game makes me a bit nostalgic because I was really looking forward to it when it came out. In the end it was a bit disappointing, because I wanted something more flashy, but I still want to play it in HD now.