Epic Mickey creator Warren Spector has said he is currently unavailable to work on a third game in the series, despite the announcement it was being revived.

Last week brought news of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake of the cult classic original game in the series, which will launch for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

Writing on LinkedInSpector said he “can't begin to describe how excited I am” about the remake – but that he wasn't quietly working on an all-new third entry behind the scenes.



“I'd love to do Epic Mickey 3 but I have a day job that would make that impossible,” Spector wrote.

“I actually have a high level idea for what I'd do in a tri-quel,” he continued, although he did not provide any further details.

Spector is currently serving as chief creative officer at OtherSide Entertainment, the studio he co-founded in 2013 that launched action role-player Underworld Ascendant.

But OtherSide is perhaps better known for its multi-year stint working on System Shock 3 – a project it announced in 2015, but then confirmed in 2019 it had been forced to drop out of when publisher Starbreeze almost collapsed.

“Don't worry, what I'm working on is pretty darn cool and OtherSide is looking to hire for that project and one other we're working on,” Spector concluded.

OtherSide is currently at work on new franchises, with Spector on a project titled Argos: Riders of the Storm. Separately, the company reportedly had a Dungeons and Dragons project canceled at the start of 2023.