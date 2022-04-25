At the beginning of the year came the Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection to PS5, giving players the opportunity to enjoy Uncharted 4 Y The Lost Legacy with a number of visual enhancements. Along with this, the launch of this package on PC was promised. Although at the moment there is no official date, a new leak by Epic Games points to a launch next June.

Some time ago there was a leak on the SteamDB site, where it was mentioned that Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection It would arrive on PC on July 15. Now, a post on the official site of The Epic Games Store has indicated that this game would be available on June 20.

Shortly after this information was released, the Epic Games Store site was updated, thus removing the release date. For now There is still no official statement from PlayStation about the arrival of the Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC. However, these two leaks would indicate that at some point in the summer, users of this platform will be able to enjoy this collection.

In related topics, here you can check our review of the film by Uncharted.

Editor’s note:

It is clear that PlayStation plans to bring several of its games to PC, but only after an exclusive of its consoles for a long time. However, we’re talking about two installments here that came to PS4 years ago, so the wait shouldn’t be that long for PC users.

Via: Eurogamer