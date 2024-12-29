A few days ago the great movie mystery of the season was revealed: what was he up to Christopher Nolan in his second association with Universal Pictures after Oppenheimer. Given the questionable treatment of Warner Bros. to the filmmakers Nolan decided to abandon the major with whom he had worked from the beginning of his career, securing a deal with the competition that led to what was one of the great successes of 2023. Infused with Barbie within the phenomenon Barbenheimer, Oppenheimer collection 975 million dollars and won the main Oscars for Best direction and Best film.

After such a triumph, Nolan could do whatever he wanted, enjoying the complete trust of Universal. So he wanted to bet big and his new project is nothing less than an epic adaptation of The Odyssey of Homer. It will be released on July 17, 2026 destroying all the IMAX theaters available (Nolan usually shoots with this format in mind), and although details remain to be known, we learned about this approach when several signings had already been confirmed: Matt Damon leads a cast with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.

That is to say, a cast that brings together the cream of Hollywood, and there is no doubt that it will require considerable cachet. This is how we can understand a recent leak of the journalist Jeff Sneider: according to this source, The Odyssey It is going to be the most expensive film of Nolan’s entire career. Specifically, it will overcome the 250 million dollars that were necessary to film The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises. Even if part of this budget is eaten up by the salaries of the performers, we can continue to expect a production of monumental scale, for which Universal is going to bet big.

The curious thing is that this elephantiasis gives continuity to a film, Oppenheimerwhich required a rather meager budget. Despite the ambition of the proposal, this biopic of the father of the atomic bomb barely needed 100 millionand the speed with which Nolan was able to conclude it drew attention in the industry: just a few weeks. The Odyssey It’s going to be bigger, and Nolan wants to do the rest with it. After the unbeatable results of Oppenheimerand with the most prestigious moment he has ever enjoyed, there is no one who can stop Nolan.

