That of metaverse it is a reality in complete evolution, to which, however, pieces are added in order to create a virtual world parallel to the real one. Among the various companies that we will see inside, we will see a couple of giants who just today have signed a commercial agreement: Epic Games And LEGO.

The goal of the partnership is to create digital events dedicated exclusively to children, a play space away from the dangers of reality (according to them at least). There are no great details, however the ideas seem clear enough, based on three fundamental principles:

Protect the right of children to play by giving priority to their safety and well-being.

Safeguarding children’s privacy by putting their best interests first.

Providing children and adults with tools that give control over their digital experience.

For the occasion, they intervened Niels B ChristiansenCEO of The LEGO Group e Tim SweeneyCEO & Founder of Epic Games:

“Children enjoy playing in the digital and physical worlds and alternating between the two types seamlessly. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop lifelong skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, challenging and beneficial for all. Just as we have protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future“.

Sweeney added:

“LEGO has been capturing the imaginations of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century and we are thrilled to come together to build a space in the metaverse that is fun and made for children and families.“.

Source: EpicGames