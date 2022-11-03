As you already know, Gears of War ands one of the emblematic franchises of microsoftwhich they acquired shortly after the third installment, and that is because the brand belonged to Epic Games. And now, one of the main designers, Cliff Bleszinskimentions that by the time it was sold, its owners no longer had many ideas.

Bleszinski served as lead designer on the first three games in the series over a 20-year period in Epic which ended in 2012one year after the release of the third game, and two years before it microsoft acquired the intellectual property.

Despite the success of the franchise, Bleszinski told the media that he believes Epic ran out of ideas on where to take gears following the departure of several key staff members. So selling the franchise wouldn’t have been much of a problem.

Here their comments:

Honestly, I think once Lee Perry, myself, and Rod Ferguson left, I think Epic really didn’t know what to do with the franchise. It’s been a while since they released a game. The Unreal engine was doing pretty well, but they were growing and probably needed the revenue even though they didn’t really know what to do with the future of the franchise.

Since the purchase you made microsoft, two video games of the franchise have been released, but for now there are no plans to return. Unless a surprise announcement is released in the coming months.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: Could it be that soon they will reveal a new video game? This could happen at the next The Game Awards, or until E3 2023.