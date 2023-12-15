The victory of Epic Games on Google it is a very important fact for the world of video games (and not only), so much so that Tim Sweeney of Epic Games went so far as to state that the end of the ridiculousness is coming 30% share asked of developers by digital stores.

For Sweeney, the opportunity to once again lash out against the fixed fee requested by the various App Stores and Google Play from developers on the sales of digital goods was a comment on a post by Florian Mueller, in which he spoke precisely about the court ruling which saw Epic Games prevail over the giant Mountain View, with Google Play being called a de facto monopoly. Naturally, the end of the story has not yet come, given that the sentence can be appealed, but it is still an important moment, also according to Mueller: “Epic's victory (not definitive but difficult to overturn) over Google is a great turning point in the prospect of an Xbox store on Android. I don't know if they will compete or collaborate. The market needs to open up. A very strong non-Google Android store would be the best outcome.”