Epic Games, the company that created Fortnite, has achieved an important victory against Google, accused of anti-competitive practices. The jury in Epic v. Google found that the tech company illegally operated a monopoly on Android devices through its Google Play Store. The jury's findings highlighted that Google abused the connection between its app store and billing services to harm companies like Epic Games. Furthermore, distribution agreements with video game manufacturers such as Activision, Ubisoft, Square Enix and others have been found to be monopolistic. Despite this, the decision on what measures to take to resolve these issues is still pending, and Google has already announced that it will appeal.

Epic Games said on its blog: “Today's ruling represents a victory for all app developers and consumers around the world. It shows that Google's app store practices are illegal and that they abuse their monopoly to charge exorbitant fees, limit competition, and reduce innovation.” The trial was marked by episodes that attracted worldwide attention. Among the most relevant, Google would have destroyed evidence and organized secret agreements with smartphone manufacturers and video game companies. According to what has emerged, Google spent billions on the so-called “Project Hug” to convince companies such as Activision not to launch competing app stores, thus maintaining complete control over the Android market.

The ruling against Google stands in stark contrast to Epic's case against Apple, where Epic achieved partial success. In that case, Epic is still waiting to see if the Supreme Court will accept its appeal. The case against Apple established that while it was not considered a monopoly, it could no longer prohibit companies from informing users how to make payments directly rather than through the App Store. This victory for Epic in the case against Google could have significant effects in the mobile gaming industry and beyond. For example, Microsoft, which acquired Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, could benefit from a fragmentation of smartphone app store monopolies. EU regulators are pressuring Apple and Google to open their mobile platforms to competitors, with regulations set to take effect in 2024. These rules, while only valid in Europe, could encourage other countries, such as the United States, to adopt similar requirements.