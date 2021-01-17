Epic Games still on the warpath against “the dominant duopoly”, the technology companies that expelled Fornite from its application stores, which for that matter are two: Apple and Google, although the confrontation with the former has been much more painful so far, given the hermetic ecosystem of those in Cupertino.

Thus, while Fornite is no longer available in the Google Play Store, Android users can still download and install the application from other stores or from its official site without major problems. Nothing to do with what happens in Apple devices, closed tightly with the excuse of security in a lock that few users can escape.

In both cases, however, the reason for dispute by Epic Games is the same: 30% of profits that both Apple and Google stay for each purchase that the user makes in any application that is in their stores, either as a payment prior to downloading, as a subscription or as a payment within the application itself.

For Epic Games -and practically for the majority of developers- this situation an intolerable abuse against which they rebelled, eliminating the integration of Fornite client payments in the applications for Android and iOS, and failing to comply with the conditions of both. stores, which is why they were expelled from them. And the lawsuits began.

The first and most significant, still ongoing, was against Apple. The apple company even threatened Epic Games with eradicating all support for the engine developed by it, Unreal Engine, but Justice put limits on the aspirations of both: neither Apple could act against a tool that is used by third parties , nor Epic Games could skip the conditions of the App Store no matter how unfair they seemed.

Epic Games’ legal standoff spreads now against Google under the same reasoning, which the developer expands on the grounds of “dominant position in the Android application distribution market” and “competition from alternative application stores and other channels for application distribution.” However, the intention of Epic Games is the same: that Fornite returns to the Play Store without submitting to its conditions.

The curious thing about the case, as highlighted in The Register, is that the lawsuit is being made in the United Kingdom under the 1998 Competition Law and Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which from Epic Games’ position would be in breach of Google by being “using its market position to charge unfair prices for the distribution of applications through the Google Play Store and / or in connection with the purchase of digital content in the application within those applications.

For its part, Google is trying to prevent the case from going forward by claiming that as a foreign company based outside the UK, the lawsuit should be filed in its home country, that is, the United States. Likewise, the company has issued the following statement:

“Android’s open ecosystem allows developers to distribute applications through various app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite is still available on Android, it can no longer be on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.