Epic Games announced that will turn off the servers and online services of a series of games published some time ago. The decision was made as part of a complete transition to the Epic Online Services platform, with its unified systems, and will take effect on January 24th.

Here she is list of the titles involved, which however may continue to be used in offline mode where provided:

1000 Tiny Claws

Dance Central 1-3 (Note: Dance Central VR Multiplayer will remain available)

Green Day: Rock Band

Monsters (probably) stole my princess

Rock Band 1-3 (note: Rock Band 4 multiplayer will remain available)

The Beatles: Rock Band

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars

Unreal Gold

Unreal II: The Awakening

Unreal Tournament 2003

Unreal Tournament 2004

Unreal Tournament 3 (note: we plan to restore online features in the future)

Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition

“We started by removing today the games that were still available on the online stores and disabling any in-game DLC purchases,” reads the official post. “We have also removed the Mac and Linux versions of Hatoful Boyfriend and Hatoful Boyfriend: Holiday Star and the mobile game DropMix. Existing owners of these products will be able to continue to use them.”

“Battle Breakers will be shut down and unplayable on December 30. We will automatically refund users who make any Epic direct-pay purchases within 180 days. Unreal Tournament (Alpha), Rock Band Blitz, Rock Band Companion App, and SingSpace will be turned off and will no longer be accessible from January 24th.”