New York, USA.- Epic Games will lay off 16 percent of its workforce, sell its Bandcamp music platform and spin off most of its SuperAwesome services, CNBC reported.

In a memo Epic shared on its website, CEO Tim Sweeney said that about two-thirds of the roughly 830 job cuts will be “outside of core development,” so the company is cutting costs without disrupting major plans.

He said Epic, which develops and publishes video games such as Fortnite, had been working to cut spending on things like marketing and events, but “concluded that layoffs are the only way” to achieve financial stability.

“For some time now, we’ve been spending far more money than we make, investing in Epic’s next evolution, and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” Sweeney wrote. “I had long been optimistic that we could push through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Sweeney also announced that Epic will sell its Bandcamp music platform, which it acquired last year, to Songtradr, a music licensing platform.

Songtradr said in a separate post that it “will continue to operate Bandcamp as a music marketplace and community with artist-first revenue sharing.”

Sweeney said Epic’s advertising business for SuperAwesome, which offers children’s services, will become a separate company under the SuperAwesome brand.

The layoffs at Epic Games are the latest in a growing list of job cuts across the tech industry, which has faced slowing growth and higher interest rates since early last year.