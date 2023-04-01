The head of Epic Games, Tim Sweeneyclearly said of hate ads placed in games or plans to include such forms of commercial promotion in video games, claiming to clearly prefer them cross-collaborations for which Fortnite is famous, like similar but less invasive and annoying initiatives.

“Some of the best moments of Fortnite have been encounters with other brands in the gaming world,” Sweeney explained in an interview published by Digiday. “The fashion companies, Ferarri, the cross-overs with Marvel and Star Wars”, recalled the head of Epic Games as some of the memorable moments of Fortnite that also corresponded to the form of advertising promotion.

“I think brand presence can be a healthier way to get involved in the metaverse, rather than inserting actual advertisements. Being forced to see an advertisement is annoying, players hate it and disincentivises the identification with the content, while giving them a Ferrari to drive or an interesting dress to wear generates an opposite and positive reaction”.

As for direct monetization by third parties within games, this is also a topic on which Epic Games has been very cautious and dubious. So far, the winning approach seems to be collaborations based on playable content, waiting to see the further development of the metaverse of Epic Games.