Epic games, which develops the popular video game Fortnite, announced Wednesday that it has filed an antitrust suit against Apple with European Union regulators, opening a new front in its war with the tech giant over payments in its app store.

The Apple App Store charges a 30% commission in all transactions within the apps. When Epic last year tried to bypass the platform by introducing its own direct payment system, Apple removed Fortnite from its store. Epic responded by filing lawsuits in the United States, Australia and Britain.

In its complaint to the European Commission’s competition agency, Epic alleged that Apple’s restrictions have eliminated competition in the distribution and payment of apps. He accused Apple of blocking competitors and abusing its dominant position, a breach of EU rules.

“What is at stake here is the future of mobile platforms,” ​​said the CEO of Epic Games, Tim sweeney, in an internet message. “We will not stare and let Apple use its dominance of the platform to control what should be a balanced digital playing field.”

Apple, for its part, said that Epic had introduced a payment system that had not been reviewed or authorized with the intention of breach your store’s protocols, which apply equally to all developers and are intended to protect customers.

“Their reckless behavior turned consumers into pawns and we wish make it clear to the European Commission“Apple said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the EU Executive Commission confirmed that it had received the complaint, which would be assessed according to standard procedures.

Fortnite is free, but players can purchase accessories like virtual weapons and skins. Epic said that when it gave players the option of using the Apple Pay system or making direct payments to save money, “Apple retaliated by blocking Fortnite updates.”

And while Apple launched its own game distribution service, Apple Arcade, it banned its rivals from doing the same, Epic said.

Epic Games is in a similar dispute with Google, which also removed the Fortnite app from its Play Store for the direct payment feature.

Android users can still download Fortnite from unofficial app sites, but that option is generally not available to Apple iOS operating system users.

Other app developers like Spotify have also taken their complaints to the European Commission, which has already launched dual investigations into Apple’s payment platform and app store. The music platform refuses to use Apple’s payment system because it says it makes its service more expensive compared to Apple’s music service.

Spotify users pay for their subscriptions through the company’s website rather than from the app.

A dispute that comes from mid-2020

In August of last year, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. It was a measure after Epic decided to implement its own direct payment method to bypass the conditions of Apple, the company led by Tim Cook.

“Apple’s removal of Fortnite from the App Store is another example of its abuse of power to impose unreasonable limits and illegally maintain their monopoly on the market for processing payments within applications on iOS operating systems, “Epic Games had explained in a statement.

For its part, Apple defends itself by claiming that its internal policy creates an environment of equality for all developers and at the same time “protects” customers against possible fraud or unauthorized content.

At the time Epic dedicated a video to him comparing Apple to George Orwell’s Big Brother:

