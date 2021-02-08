Epic Games is donning its discount hat again this Thursday, 11th February, with a two-pronged attack of events arriving in the form of a Spring Showcase livestream and digital storefront sale.

Things get underway at 7pm in the UK / 11am PT with Epic’s inaugural Spring Showcase, a half-hour Twitch event combining “news and extended looks at some of the games coming this year”. It’s probably safe to assume at least some of those will be exclusive to Epic’s store on PC, given that a company representative recently told PC Gamer it would have “more exclusives coming in the next two years than we have published to date”.

At the same time its showcase begins, Epic will be yanking the appropriate internet lever to get the accompanying Spring Showcase Sale going over on its store, which will feature discounts of up to 75% on select titles until things wrap up on 25th February.

Aoife’s Game of the Year 2020 – Hades Switch Gameplay.

So far, Epic has teased 10% off Cyberpunk 2077, 20% off Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a 40% discount for Star Wars: Squadrons, 50% off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, plus 40% off Supergiant Games’ Hades – Eurogamer’s 2020 Game of the Year. A full list of games getting the discount treatment is already live, but saving aren’t listed for now.

On a related note, previously leaked dates have suggested Steam will also be kicking off its own sale – specifically, its annual Lunar New Year sale – this Thursday, 11th February, so it could be a strong couple of weeks for discounts in PC land.