THE’Epic Games Store has revealed which video game we will be able to claim through the platform starting from October 3rd. All PC gamers will be able to add to their library Bear & Breakfast.
As always, once you have claimed a video game This is yours forever. No subscriptions or other payments are required to download it as many times as you want.
What game is Bear & Breakfast?
Bear & Breakfast is a adventure and management game. We are a bear and we just want to create a nice Bed & Breakfast (hence the name of the game) in the middle of the forest. We will therefore have to manage the building, create the rooms, place the furniture, collecting resources in nature. We will have to continue to earn money, attract new customers and explore the forest to discover what is hidden among the trees.
THE Minimum requirements I am:
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i3-6300 (2*3000), or Intel Core i3-530 (2*2930), or equivalent
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce GT 440 (1024 MB VRAM) or Radeon HD 6750 (1024 VRAM)
- Storage: 3 GB available space
THE Recommended requirements I am
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 (2*3400) or AMD A8-3850 (4*2900), or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: GeForce GTX 460 (2048 MB VRAM) Radeon HD 7770 (2048 VRAM)
- Storage: 3 GB available space
Finally, we leave you with the free game that you can claim by October 3 on the Epic Games Store.
