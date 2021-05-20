Although the announcement that was made was of a mysterious game, it seems that we would already know what it is next free game from Epic Games Store. And the idea of ​​playing with the mystery and the surprise that will be revealed in a few hours, seems to be for a good reason, and that is that the game that is about to be presented is AAA important. While the previously announced game that is still available, The Lion’s Song, is a good game, it is still indie.

Instead, the next free game from the Epic Games Store would totally change this trend of indie games, at least if the leak is true. In a few hours, the mystery of the next free game of Epic Games Store would be unveiled to announce one of the most important sports games, NBA 2K21.

Next free game from Epic Games Store

At the moment, there is no confirmation that the Epic Games Store’s next free game is indeed NBA 2K21. The information obviously does not come from Epic Games or 2K, but from HypeX, a prominent Fortnite data miner and leaker, which states that the next text is scheduled to appear in the store will be NBA 2K21. This game will be available for free from 5pm Spanish time, until May 27.

NBA 2K21 is currently available for all platforms, but it is not free in any. Although if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you have access to the game without any additional payment. We will still have to wait a few hours to confirm if this is the next free game from the Epic Game Store.