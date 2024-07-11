If you’re looking for some freebie action to see this weekend, you might want to point yourself toward the Epic Games Store, where you can procure some arcade management and grid-based, turn-based deck building help for the sum of zero pee.

More specifically, from July 11th (that’s today, unless you’re reading it in the future, in which case apologies for the confusion) until next Thursday, July 18th, the following titles are free to download and keep via the Epic Games Store:

Arcade Paradise

Floppy Knights

Arcade Paradisefrom Nosebleed Interactive, challenges players to turn their family’s run-down laundrette into a thriving arcade, one shiny new cabinet at a time. As such, your time is divided between keeping the laundrette running – manually collecting trash, washing and folding clothes, unclogging the toilet, and so on – in order to scrape together the cash needed to expand your arcade empire. And all 35 of the available base game cabinets are playable. Christian Donlan liked Arcade Paradise a lot!

As for Floppy Knightsfrom Rose City Games, it casts player as Pheobe, a brilliant young inventor with a robotic arm for a best friend, who’s trying to save up enough to leave home. It’s a goal that, for reasons, involves smashing through armies of monsters using the titular tangible projections summoned from floppy disks. It mixes tactical turn-based battles with deck building. “Everything about it feels light and approachable, Eurogamer said back in 2022,”[it] “ooozes fun, plain and simple.”

So if any of those take your fancy, you’ve got until next Thursday to add them to your Epic Games Store library. After that, a fresh set of freebies is due to take their place, with Welsh folklore-inspired first-person horror game Maid of Sker currently confirmed by Epic.