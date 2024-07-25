You will be able to claim the new gifts within a week, that is, from today until 4.59pm on Thursday 1st August . Once done, these will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased them.

It’s Thursday and as per tradition Epic Games Store has made new gifts available for all its users. Starting today, July 25th you can download it for free FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch . In addition we also find a Exclusive clothing package for Olympics Go! Paris 2024 .

Epic Games Store Gifts for Thursday, July 25

Let’s start with the main course, that is FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch. It is a Metroidvania which follows the adventures of Rayton, an anthropomorphic rabbit and war veteran, who uses a giant mechanical fist to fight against the robot army that has invaded Torch City. The gameplay mixes exploration and action combat, with a dieselpunk setting. If you want to know more, here is our review of FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch. You can claim the game for free on the Epic Games Store at this address.

The protagonist of FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch

The other gift is represented by a Exclusive clothing package for Olympics Go! Paris 2024which includes sportswear for various disciplines with printed on them Olympic Phrygiathe cute mascot of this edition. You can redeem the bundle at this addresswhile from here find the base game page.

What do you think of this week’s Epic Games Store giveaways? Are you happy with them? Let us know in the comments below. We’ve also revealed the free game coming August 1st.