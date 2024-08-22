Epic Games Store has now made this week’s free games available. Users can claim now (August 22) Gigantic: Rampage Edition and The Callisto Protocolwhich will probably be the most interesting for many.

Remember that you can claim the titles at this address or, even more conveniently, through the official launcher. Once the games have been added to your account, they will be yours forever. No payments or subscriptions of any kind are required. However, you have time until august 29th to claim them.