Epic Games Store has now made this week’s free games available. Users can claim now (August 22) Gigantic: Rampage Edition and The Callisto Protocolwhich will probably be the most interesting for many.
Remember that you can claim the titles at this address or, even more conveniently, through the official launcher. Once the games have been added to your account, they will be yours forever. No payments or subscriptions of any kind are required. However, you have time until august 29th to claim them.
Epic Games Store Game Details for August 22
Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the “premium and definitive” version of the 5v5 MOBA shooter Gigantic. You will have to choose your hero and clash against opponents in PvP together with your team. The Rampage Edition version includes a series of new features, such as a new game mode, cross-platform, new heroes and new maps.
THE Recommended requirements I am:
- OS: Windows 10 x64
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 (8*2900) | Ryzen 7 2700X (8*3700)
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8192 MB) | Radeon RX 5700 XT (8192 MB)
- Storage space: 15 GB
The Callisto Protocol is the horror game from the creator of Dead Space. We play as a prisoner in a space facility where strange monsters are preying on humans. We will have to use melee and various weapons to eliminate the monsters, tearing them to pieces and escape from the prison located on Callisto, the dead moon of Jupiter.
THE Recommended requirements I am:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5700
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage space: 75 GB
#Epic #Games #Stores #free #games #August #including #interesting #AAA
Leave a Reply