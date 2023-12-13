Epic's tradition of giving away free games over the Christmas period has returned and begins today.

The giveaways will occur over the course of the holiday sale Epic is holding over on the Epic Games Store, which runs from today (13th December) until 10th January 2024.

In 2021 and 2022, Epic gave away 15 games, but this year the company is giving away 17.



The first game up for grabs is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, a bundle which contains the expansions The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep. You've got until 19th December at 4pm GMT to nab it for keeps.

As well as free games, if you checkout on Epic Games Store with a cart of £11.99 / $14.99 or higher, a 33 percent off coupon will be automatically applied. Once you redeem one, you'll receive another, meaning the coupon can be used endlessly during the sale. The Epic Rewards program, which gives some balance back on purchases, will be increased from five to 10 percent while the sale is running, too.

Epic has given away some decent games during its past Christmas giveaways, including Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, Prey 2017, and Control.

Epic is fresh from its court win against Google, during which we discovered its storefront is yet to make a profit while the company remains focused on “growth.”