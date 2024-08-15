You will be able to claim the new gifts within a week, that is, from today until 4.59pm on Thursday 22nd August . Once done, these will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased them.

Like every Thursday Epic Games Store has made new gifts available for all PC gamers. Starting today, August 15th you can download it for free Death’s Gambit: Afterlife and a content pack for World of Warships.

The new Epic Games Store gifts

Death’s Gambit is a 2D action RPG set in a dark fantasy world. The game follows the adventures of Sorun, a warrior who has entered into a partnership with Death to gain immortality and take revenge and mixes elements of platforming, combat and mechanics reminiscent of soulslike. The free edition at the Epic Games Store also includes the Afterlife expansion, which adds 10 levels, more than 30 weapons and 5 bosses, as well as a series of improvements and changes to the gameplay formula. You can redeem Death’s Gambit at this address.

A Death’s Gambit fight

The other gift is the Starter Pack: World of Warships Albanyyou can find it at this address. Includes the following contents:

Tier II Premium American Cruiser Albany and a Port slot.

Mission: Complete 15 battles to receive one of the following researchable ships of your choice: Tier IV Japanese destroyer Isokaze, Tier IV American cruiser Phoenix, Tier IV German battleship Moltke, or Tier IV British aircraft carrier Hermes

1,500,000 credits

Epic Patch

12 consumable economic bonuses “Credits +40%”

12 consumable economic bonuses “Ship XP +200%”

12 consumable economic bonuses “Captain’s XP +200%”

12 consumable economic bonuses “Technical XP +600%”

10 Juliet Charlie Signs

10 Signs Victor Lima

10 India X-Ray Signs

10 Sierra Mike Signs

10 November Foxtrot Signs

What do you think of this week’s Epic Games Store giveaways? Let us know in the comments below.