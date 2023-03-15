Epic Games Store in the near future will welcome almost 20 new crypto gamesor games based on cryptocurrencies, while the five already available in the Fortnite digital store are “doing quite well”, according to general manager Steve Allison in an interview with Axios.

Unlike traditional games, crypto games contain digital assets in the form of NFTs that players can buy, own and sell to other players, in some cases creating a real market where users can try to make a profit. This type of game is not well seen in the eyes of many players, since in several cases they have proved to be scams or uninteresting titles.

Epic Games has never opposed games based on blockchain technology, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Indeed, in October 2021, CEO Tim Sweeney announced that this type of securities could have easily landed in his store, provided certain conditions were met. These claims came shortly after Valve decided to block these types of games on Steam.

Blankos Block Party, a free-to-play party game, and Core, a metaverse of free games and worlds to explore, were among the first crypto games released on the Epic Games Store and according to Allison “they’re doing pretty well”. The general manager has revealed that another 20 games based on cryptocurrencies will be published on the store in the near future. None of them were made or published by Epic Games itself. He added that he expects to see further productions during 2023 and early 2024 and that only then will it be possible to sum up and understand what the future scenario of this type of video game will be.

Allison also explained that it is the crypto game publishers themselves who are responsible for transactions, customer service and having to manage refunds and scams, but that Epic has a security team that carefully analyzes the situation and is ready to intervene promptly if there is any was the need.