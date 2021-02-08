That Epic needs to redefine its strategy regarding the Epic Games Store it is something that, at this point, admits very little (that is, no) discussion. And is that some of its numbers are very high, its user base does not stop growing, and its promotions of free games, of which we inform you promptly, do nothing more than add records. And it is normal, since they are usually notable titles, like this week’s Metro: Last Light Redux, but on occasions they have even given away triple A games, as happened with Grand Theft Auto 5, a promotion with which the Epic Games servers Store were saturated for hours.

However, and if we scratch to see what is under those numbers, we find that the enormous growth in users does not translate into a substantial increase in game sales on the Epic Games Store. To put it in an even clearer way: many users get hold of free games, but they don’t go through the checkout buying paid games. Total 2020 revenue was $ 700 million, just $ 20 million above the prior year.

As a sample button, last week we asked you if you have bought games on the Epic Games Store and, as you can see in the answers, the vast majority have not gone through the box. In some cases some of the free games have been downloaded and in others not even that, but when it comes to buying, the numbers are quite low.

So, and how can we read on Wccftech, It seems that the plans for the Epic Games Store for this 2021 go through strengthen its catalog of exclusives, that is, the titles that can only be purchased in the Epic store. One of the most notable recent cases is, without a doubt, Hitman 3, but also with other titles of the most varied, from the hilarious Untitled Goose Game to the interesting but incomplete Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

The #EGSSpringShowcase is coming (very) soon to a Twitch stream near you! 📹 Tune in this Thursday, February 11 at 2 PM Eastern for a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more. Check out the details: https://t.co/XQPc3IiJzU – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 8, 2021

Starting on Thursday, there will be a special Epic Games Store event, which is already being promoted, and in which it is known that it will be possible to buy quite a few games with notable discounts. However, everything indicates that it will be, precisely during this event, when Epic will announce some of the exclusives with which it aims to grow its sales volume, a key element for its sustainability over time.

Be that as it may, Hopefully, Epic Games Store will hold the key to improving its sales numbersAs a general rule, competition is good for users. The problem is that only with free games you will not get it, as has already been verified with the 2020 numbers.