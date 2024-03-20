













Epic Games Store will now also be on Android and iOS









Epic Games expressed that he has every intention of carrying the Epic Games Store to mobile devices no later than the end of 2024. This will be the first multi-platform video game store in the world, being available on iOS, Android, PC and macOS.

Mobile game developers will enjoy the same conditions as in the Epic Games Store on PC, that is, 88/12 revenue split and, at the same time, the same programs so that they keep 100% of the purchases within the application.

Now we just need to know how this store will be available, especially due to the legal issues that revolve around Epic and Apple, since Fortnite can no longer be played on an iPhone for a long time.

Source: Epic Games

The only way to enjoy this Battle Royale is through the Xbox cloud, but nothing else. That the store is through Android and iOS means that all those involved in the legal dispute that seems to have no end are already agreeing.

We also recommend: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra already has a release window and presents the story of the meeting between Captain America and Black Panther

Epic Games Store: free games, offers and everything you need to know

Epic Games Store makes a lot of efforts – sometimes titanic – to keep all users happy, including giving away games. Generally there are seasons where they give very worthy and recognized titles. They also include some independent proposals in the options that are well worth checking out.

Likewise, as we showed a few paragraphs ago, the distribution of profits within the Epic Games Store is certainly beneficial for developers, especially when they are using the Unreal Engine graphics engine.

It's worth noting that they usually have some timed exclusives. If you want an additional option to Steam, perhaps this is what you are looking for. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)