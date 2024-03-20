Epic Games Store will be available on iOS and Android by the end of the year: Epic Games officially announced it during the State of Unreal 2024, confirming that the mobile version of the platform will offer the same advantages as the current one.

Last January the company revealed that Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024 thanks to the Epic Games Store, and after the latest vicissitudes (first Apple closed Epic's account, then had to restore it) the plans have been confirmed.

Of course on the State of Unreal stage there was discussion about gatekeeping and “just fight” in describing the battle that Epic and Apple have been fighting for a few years nowand which at least in Europe has experienced an important turning point.