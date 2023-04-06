Well-known leaker billbil-kun unveiled an announcement of theEpic Games Storeprecisely the free game of April 13, 2023. As indicated, next Thursday we will have the opportunity to claim a free copy of Mordhau in PC version. As always, the game will be available for seven days, so until April 20, 2023.

Update: Billbil-kun added that the second free game of the Epic Games Store on April 13, 2023 is Second Extinction. It’s a first-person shooter game in which we fight hordes of dinosaurs. Below you can find the original news.

Original news: If you don’t know who it is billbil-kun, know that it is a long-lived leaker who reveals in advance the free games of the Epic Games Store as well as those of the PS Plus and beyond. It has always proved to be accurate and reliable, but in any case what is indicated must still be considered nothing more than a leak / rumor. We will have to wait for the official Epic Games Store, which will arrive at 17:00.

Also, it is Mordhau may not be the only free game of the Epic Games Store dated April 13, 2023. Other titles may be included as gifts from Epic Games. As mentioned, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Mordhau is a multiplayer action game in a medieval setting. In the role of a soldier, together with various fellow soldiers, we will have to do battle, beat blows, slash, throw weapons, hit shields, throw punches and shoot arrows and darts to get the better of the battlefield. You can also play offline against the AI.

Assuming what billbil-kun shared is correct, you are satisfied of this Epic Games Store game? We remind you that you still have a few hours to claim the current free games.