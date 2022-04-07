The new titles as a gift on Epic Games Store, Rogue Legacy and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, as always available until next week, when they will be replaced by two others. So, until April 14 you have time to download them and add them to your library but strategy lovers could go straight to that date.

In fact, on April 14, it will be available for free on the Epic store XCOM 2, one of the best of its kind on the square. Here is the synopsis:

“LEarth has changed: it has been twenty years since world leaders signed an unconditional surrender with alien forces. XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, have been decimated and dispersed. Now, in XCOM 2, aliens rule Earth and build glittering cities, seemingly promising a bright future for our species, while in reality hiding a sinister plan and eliminating anyone who opposes their new order.”

But there is another title as a gift, a roguelike different from the usual certainly appreciated by those who love the mountains: Insurmountable will test you, climbing procedurally built mountains:

“Insurmountable is an adventure roguelike game where permanent death in which you will have to overcome huge mountains. Thanks to procedurally created environments, each climb will be different from the other. Make sure your climber’s vital values ​​don’t reach the critical threshold for him to stay alive.”

Source: Epic Games Store