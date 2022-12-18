According to some rumors leaked online in the past few hours, the free game of today 18 December 2022 given byEpic Games Store Sara Sable, an exploratory open world with graphics inspired by the works of Moebious. It will be unlocked at 17:00 as per tradition and will be redeemable for 24 hours.

Recently updated with the possibility of fishing, Sable is a peaceful and evocative title, which invites you to explore its world from top to bottom, traveling it aboard a vehicle capable of hurtling over the sand. Let’s read the official description:

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey and guide Sable on her Glide, a rite of passage in which she will traverse vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes dotted with shipwrecks and ancient wonders.

Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, climb monumental ruins and meet other nomads as you unearth long-forgotten mysteries and discover who is really behind the mask.

With its unique art style and Japanese Breakfast original soundtrack, immerse yourself in the world of Sable and explore it all at your own pace. In this world there are so many things to discover. Do not be afraid. Take the leap.

• Explore a rich world littered with remnants of past civilizations.

• Climb, jump, float, glide – use everything you can to discover every inch of the world before you

• Customize the hoverbike as you find or earn new parts

• Help other clans and nomads you meet along the way

• Get lost in the adventure and find yourself through masks, costumes and other collectibles that represent your identity to the people around you…

• Complete puzzles to earn rewards and fight your way through an unforgiving place

• Try your hand at fishing in the desert and display your collection of bugs and fish in the Vivarium.

As always in these cases, take the news with due caution, since we are only talking about rumors. Meanwhile, go and download the free game unlocked yesterday, that’s for sure: Costume Quest 2.