According to some rumors, the free game of today 16 December 2022 given byEpic Games Store Sara Horizon Chase Turbo. It will be unlocked at 17:00 as per tradition and will be redeemable for 24 hours.

For those unfamiliar with it, Horizon Chase Turbo is a arcade racing game of fine workmanship that looks to the classics of the genre, as explained by the official description:

A TRIBUTE TO CLASSIC ARCADE DRIVING SIMULATORS

Horizon Chase Turbo is a driving simulator inspired by the great hits of the 80s and 90s, Out Run, Top Gear (SNES), Rush and others. It recreates the classic arcade game action and offers fun without speed limits.

OLD STYLE FRIENDSHIPS

Horizon Chase Turbo features a split-screen multiplayer mode for those longing for late night games on the couch with friends.

16-BIT GRAPHICS REINVENTED

Horizon Chase Turbo is inspired by the past but doesn’t ignore the present. The apparent aesthetics of polygons and secondary colors create an original atmosphere.

BREATHTAKING HORIZONS

In Horizon Chase Turbo you will drive your car through extraordinary places, watch the sun go down, face rain, snow, volcanic ash and heavy sandstorms.

BARRY LEITCH, THE LEGEND

Horizon Chase Turbo features Barry Leitch, the composer of the soundtracks of the arcade driving simulators Lotus Turbo Challenge, Top Gear (SNES) and Rush.

MAIN FEATURES

Graphic resolution in 4K

Amazing old-fashioned split-screen multiplayer for up to 4 players

Loads of content: 12 cups, 48 ​​cities, 111 tracks, 33 unlockable cars and 12 upgrades

Challenge your friends in an online competitive ghost mode

Make history by adding your name to the friends and global leaderboards

As always in these cases, take the news with due caution, since we are only talking about rumors. Meanwhile, go and download the free game unlocked yesterday, that’s for sure: Bloons TD 6.